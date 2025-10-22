JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes All Over Each Other During Red Carpet Debut

Play video content Getty

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes turned up the PDA during their red carpet debut Tuesday night!

Peep the clip of them walking the carpet at the 2025 Dancers Against Cancer Gala of the Stars in Los Angeles ... the two are completely smitten with each other as they cuddle up in front of photogs.

Chris even goes in for a sweet smooch on the cheek at one point ... and as the gallery shows, the pair kiss on the lips, too!

You can tell the couple is totally locked in as they smile and giggle their way down the carpet. Oh, to be young and in love.

As you know, JoJo and Chris met on the UK's "Celebrity Big Brother" Season 24 earlier this year, where they formed a fast friendship that blossomed into a romance not long after they wrapped filming.

We even learned Chris got Abby Lee Miller's approval over the summer after she questioned him at an event they attended -- you know, to make sure he's going to treat her dance prodigy right!

Adorably, Chris presented JoJo with a Humanitarian Award for her 10 years of working with the Dancers Against Cancer Gala last night. He told her the exciting news in an emotionally-charged clip shared on social media ahead of the big event.