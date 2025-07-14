Kim Carnes Says Jojo Siwa 'Bette Davis Eyes' Cover Feels Too Close to Her Song

Kim Carnes is explaining how she really feels about JoJo Siwa's cover of her hit song, "Bette Davis Eyes" ... and only TMZ has her full statement.

Kim tells TMZ ... "When I first saw my original performance placed side-by-side—and then layered on top of—a new version of 'Bette Davis Eyes,' I can only speak to how it initially struck me. The phrasing, the tone, even the little inflections—it all felt a bit too close."

She continues ... "I'm all for female artists lifting each other up. This business can be brutal, and I strongly reject the kind of hate and personal attacks I’ve seen online—whether directed at me, JoJo Siwa, or anyone else. That kind of behavior doesn’t belong in music, or anywhere."

Kim adds ... "At the same time, I believe artists have the right to speak openly about how something makes them feel—especially when it’s as personal as your voice. These days, our voice is one of the few things we truly own. So when it feels like your voice is being borrowed, it strikes a deeply personal chord."

JoJo released her version last week and Kim notes ... "Bette Davis Eyes has been covered many times—by Kylie, Taylor, Gwyneth, and others—and I’ve always appreciated hearing different interpretations. When Donna Weiss, Jackie DeShannon’s co-writer, first brought me the song in 1980, I saw a chance to make it my own.

"I came up with a version of the melody that was unique to me and my voice. We brought together an incredible group of musicians, including Bill Cuomo—who, among other things, came up with that unforgettable synth lick—and we recorded the entire track live in one take. No overdubs, no manipulation. What you hear on that record is what we played. And the result was magic."

Kim tells us ... "I'm proud that my version of BDE still resonates, with over 130 million streams a year. And I'm excited to be releasing a new EP of remixes soon, featuring some amazing artists from the dance world."

She concludes ... "I've always tried to protect and celebrate the legacy of this recording—and that’s really all I want to say."