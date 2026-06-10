Grant Larsen Brought 'Temptation Island' to The 'TMZ After Dark Tour,' Watch!

A little temptation after dark can be a good thing ... which is why Grant Larsen took over the 'TMZ After Dark tour' on Friday night.

The "Temptation Island" star jumped on the bus for a little bar-hopping with the passengers ... chatting about dating red flags and belting out a stunning rendition of happy birthday.

Grant and the gang stopped into Jameson's Pub for a quick cheers before heading off to Saddle Ranch for some shots and selfies.

The reality star even decided to take the famous mechanical bull for a spin ... but you'll have to check out our clip to see how he did!

The night wrapped at Beaches WeHo ... where everyone was having so much fun that some people in the group partied there for the rest of the night!

Special shoutout to our new DJ partner Vox DJ's for helping keep the party going all night long. You can hire them here!