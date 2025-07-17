'Temptation Island's Ashley Moore Is Done With Tayler Drama

Play video content TMZ.com

Ashley Moore, from the hit Netflix show "Temptation Island," is finally addressing where her friendship with costar Tayler Byrd stands after their heated online fallout ... and she tells us there's zero chance of a reconciliation

We caught up with Ashley on Tuesday, and she tells TMZ the drama with Tayler and others who "hopped on that bandwagon" didn't come out of nowhere -- it all boiled down to different expectations when it comes to loyalty and friendship.

Moore's reality TV ex-boyfriend Grant Larsen had also hopped on the hate train to paint her as a bad friend ... and Ashley says there's a lot she could spill, but she's choosing to take the high road.

Ashley does subtly shade her ex reality bestie and BF ... but she shuts down the convo, wishing everyone the best, telling us she just wants to move on from that whole situation.

AM says she doesn't really ponder the idea of rekindling -- and doesn't really want to -- since they've seen each other for who they really are, so she just wants to leave it at that.

They're both nominated for Thursday's Netflix Reality Universe awards ... we'll have to wait and see who's more of the fan favorite!

Play video content TMZ.com