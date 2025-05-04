'Love Is Blind' Stars Joey Leveille & Sara Carton Fuel Dating Rumors

Play video content TMZ.com

"Love Is Blind" stars Joey Leveille and Sara Carton swear they're not dating ... but, they're not doing a great job of convincing fans -- further fanning the gossip flames with a late-night hang.

TMZ has obtained a video of Joey and Sara hanging out at Ethyl's Bar & Restaurant on NYC’s Upper East Side early Sunday morning ... drinking, chatting and hanging out with a pal.

Eyewitnesses say they didn't see any PDA between the reality stars ... but, the two did leave together at around 1:30 AM ET.

If you're not caught up with all the drama surrounding this past season of 'LiB' ... Joey and Sara got real tight on the show -- sharing a special bond before ultimately becoming engaged to other people.

Sara denied any romance between the two on an episode of "The Viall Files" podcast released back in March ... though, of course, a whole lot can change in two months.

BTW ... some people may recognize Sara as the woman who ultimately decided not to marry the man to whom she got engaged -- Ben Mezzenga -- because of their differing views on politics. Bill Maher took her to task this week on his show because of it.

Meanwhile, Joey's partner, Monica, decided to split with him because she felt he was uneasy leading up to the wedding.