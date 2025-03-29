Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'Love is Blind's Mark Anthony Cuevas Shocks Wife Aubrey Rainey With IG Split Post

'LIB's Mark Anthony Cuevas My Marriage to Aubrey Rainey is Over ... But That's News To Her!!!

Published
aubrey rainey cuevas mark anthony cuevas instagram main
Instagram / @markanthonycuevas_ Composite

"Love is Blind" star Mark Anthony Cuevas dropped a bomb on Instagram overnight ... that his marriage to Aubrey Rainey was over -- but it seems he forgot to tell her!

mark anthony cuevas aubrey cuevas instagram
Instagram / @markanthonycuevas_

In his message, Mark said the couple had made the decision to split "a few weeks ago," but they would continue to co-parent and focus on their two children.

aubrey cuevas instagram sub

But ... it seems like he forgot to share that huge update with someone important before posting to the world ... namely, Aubrey -- who replied in the comments ... "This is news to me. lol."

Needless to say, other commentors started blowing Mark up, demanding to know why he would post something like that if Aubrey truly was unaware or was not ready for the news to be public.

042321 mark cueva kal 1
SCARY SITUATION
@markanthonycuevas_ / Instagram

As you may recall ... Mark appeared on the first season of "Love is Blind," but he met Aubrey afterward -- the 2 eventually married and had 2 sons together. They were also getting death threats back in 2021, which Mark addressed on his socials at the time.

Diddy-His-Defense-INLINE-PROMO-watch free

Let's hope Aubrey gets future updates on the marriage ending BEFORE the rest of the internet!

related articles