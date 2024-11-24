'Too Hot to Handle' Star Kayla Richart Says She's Moving on From Seb Melrose

Play video content TMZ.com

Kayla Richart isn't sitting at home pining for Seb Melrose ... she's back on the dating market -- and, she's looking outside reality TV for her next beau.

We ran into the reality TV heartthrob out in Los Angeles Friday ... and, we had to ask about her relationship with Sebastian Melrose.

If you don't know ... Kayla and Seb were the runners-up on season 4 of the hit realiity show -- though they ultimately lost out on the $100k prize to Jawahir Khalifa and Nick Kici.

Their relationship has been rocky since the show ended ... and, recently Kayla claimed she and Seb ended their romance after he allegedly cheated on her with a mutual friend, Micah Lussier of "Love is Blind" fame. Seb has denied the allegations.

Kayla confirmed to us she's single ... no longer dating Seb -- and, while she says she was hurt by Micah's alleged actions, she holds no ill will toward either her or Seb.

Instead, she says they're cordial ... though don't expect them to all go out to dinner together anytime soon.

As for where her romantic life goes from here ... we acutally got Kayla right before her date with a new guy -- though she's keeping a tight lid on any major details about their situation.

We also talk to Kayla about the world's obsession with reality dating shows ... and, ya gotta hear her response -- sounds like she's both a particpant and a fan!