'Love Is Blind' Stephen Richardson Rejects Insinuation He Has Sex With Dog

"Love Is Blind" star Stephen Richardson is getting tons of hate online for his role in a nasty split with his on-screen fiancée, but one reply in his IG comments is really striking a nerve ... a woman insinuating that he literally screws the pooch.

Stephen went nuclear on the woman after she left this comment on his page, "Someone call animal control because god knows wat this pervert does to satisfy his own selfish needs."

At first, Stephen replied, "DONT YOU DARE COME AFTER MY F****** DOG I WILL DESTROY YOU!!" Then he doubled down and dedicated an entire IG post to the comment.

In his post, Stephen explains ... "Ok this one is a genuinely personal attack that I will address. BECAUSE YOU DONT COME FOR MY DOG."

Stephen says he will show "hostility" to anyone talking smack about his dog, Clementine, and he rips the woman who left the comment as a "little girl" and a "low life form cretin."

He says he will go to war for his dog and warns, "Don't you ever in your right f****** mind go so far as to insinuate I am f****** my own dog again."

Stephen's catching heat from 'LIB' fans because he got engaged to Monica Davis on the show ... only for her to later claim she caught him sexting with another woman, leading to their split.