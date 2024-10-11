'Love is Blind' Sparks Massive Sales Spike For Pheromone Perfume

"Love is Blind" is helping a fragrance company rake in the dough ... because a product featured on the Netflix reality show is now seeing a sales increase as a result.

Here's the deal ... on the second episode of the latest season of "Love Is Blind," Taylor Krause uses a roll-on pheromone perfume to add scent to her love note to Garrett Josemans.

It didn't take long for "Love Is Blind" fans to look up the product and start giving reviews on social media ... with a close-up camera shot on the show revealing Taylor was using Pure Instinct's Original Roll-On Pheromone Perfume.

A rep for Pure Instinct tells TMZ … sales increased tenfold after the "Love Is Blind" episode featuring their product aired ... and the Pure Instinct website saw a 500% bump in traffic immediately after the episode appeared on Netflix.

The rep tells us Pure Instinct didn't even know they were getting a plug on the show ... until an avid "Love Is Blind" fan who happens to be friends with someone at the brand noticed it and raised the alarm.

Naturally, the brand is "excited" about the shoutout.