'Love is Blind' Stacy Snyder Comes Out as Queer

'Love Is Blind' Stacy Snyder Surprise, I'm Queer!!!

Stacy Snyder is sharing her truth ... coming out as queer, and possibly showing off her new girlfriend.

The "Love Is Blind" alum publicly came out in a social media post Wednesday ... a video which ends with her kissing a woman.

THE BIG REVEAL
Stacy, who got engaged to Izzy Zapata on "Love Is Blind" season 5, captioned her post ... "Surprise!" and included a rainbow flag.

In the clip, Stacy uses text to speculate about her relationship status as she sits at a wine bar... with these phrases flashing on the screen ... "She's got a boyfriend; She's single; She's irrelevant."

Stacy is looking to her left and to her right and then a woman appears and plants a big kiss on her lips ... and "She's happy" comes up on the screen.

THANKS FOR THE LOVE
In a follow up IG story, Stacy says she was scared "s***less" to come out in public ... but she says the response has been overwhelmingly positive.

Sounds like Stacy is pleasantly surprised with how everything turned out ... she says she was expecting a lot of hate instead, but is being showered with love.

