'Love Is Blind' Season 8 Couple Gets Married

A huge congrats to one "Love Is Blind" Season 8 couple ... because they made it all the way down the aisle and tied the knot!

SPOILERS ahead!

Here comes the big reveal (translation: last chance to look away) ...

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Minnesota couple Taylor Haag and Daniel Hastings made their marital union official last March in Hennepin County after blindly falling for each other during the Netflix reality series.

The happy news comes as their story has viewers in suspense ... Taylor confronts her man over her "overwhelming" suspicion that he followed her on Instagram before filming began -- making his love biased rather than blind. He twice denied ever following her ... and the show's sixth episode ends with Taylor still feeling wildly uneasy.

It's possible the uncomfortable situation is a misunderstanding ... a rep for "Love Is Blind" confirms to TMZ that production makes sure cast participants don't follow each other on social media during the casting process.