Mod Sun Moves On From Avril Lavigne With Hot Blonde, Video Shows

Mod Sun has moved on from Avril Lavigne ... 'cause we caught him canoodling with a hot blonde inside a Los Angeles bar.

The singer had his hands all over his mystery lady inside On The Rox in West Hollywood during the after-party for his Monday night show at The Wiltern.

Check out the video, obtained by TMZ ... Mod is happier than a clam as he dances with the woman to music, clasping their hands together and raising their arms before kissing on the lips.

At another point, Mod and his love interest are involved in a make-out sesh as the classic song from "Grease," "You're The One That I Want," by Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta, plays in the background.

As we first reported ... Mod and Avril called off their engagement in 2023 after nearly 2 years of dating. Our sources said Avril broke up with Mod and hooked up with Tyga.

We're told Avril and Tyga eventually split, but they stayed friends. In June, Avril was pictured locking lips with a guy in Lake Como, Italy, although we don't know their current status.