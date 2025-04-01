'Love is Blind' Mark Anthony Cuevas Denies Cheating, Didn't Blindside Wife With Breakup Post

Mark Cuevas is shutting down the cheating allegations levied against him by his estranged wife, Aubrey Rainey, after revealing publicly their relationship was over -- a declaration she's said came as news to her.

The former 'Love Is Blind' contestant tells TMZ he’s stayed quiet until now because protecting his kids and sticking to the truth has always been his priority -- but he wants to make one thing clear: there was no infidelity in his relationship with Aubrey.

Mark tells us he simply left a relationship that wasn’t aligned with the peace and partnership he wants to raise his sons in -- and his focus RN is on being a consistent, integral father.

Despite Aubrey claiming under Mark's IG breakup post she didn’t know they were splitting, Mark says that the decision to separate was communicated clearly before he left. In fact, he says they even agreed on a custody schedule before anything went public.

He tells us he hasn't filed for divorce yet, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t real or respectful with her -- and never intended to blindside her.

When asked why Aubrey commented their breakup was "news to her", Mark said he can't speak for her, but he acknowledges that emotions are high and they are both going through a lot. He stands by that he communicated everything directly before anything was made public.

"I understand how emotions can shape how things are remembered, but my intention was never to hurt or blindside anyone. I’m not here to argue timelines or opinions. I’m focused on peace, parenting, and protecting what matters most. The boys are the most important thing right now."

Aubrey fired back at Mark’s breakup announcement, claiming in the comments of his matching Facebook post, "This was never a conversation or discussion. He got caught out with women and had to cover his tracks to maintain his 'public image.' I had no part in this statement and its news to me, as it is to everyone else."

As you may recall, Mark first appeared on the inaugural season of "Love is Blind," where he got engaged to Jessica Batten who ultimately ended up saying no at the alter.

It wasn’t until after the show that he met Aubrey. The two tied the knot in 2022 and had two sons together.