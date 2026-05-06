'Temptation Island' Survivors Summit & Kaylee Bring the Heat to 'TMZ After Dark' Tour

"Temptation Island" stars Summit and Kaylee brought the chaos to "TMZ After Dark" ... and the couple wasted zero time reminding everyone they're the only pair from Season 2 still together.

Check it out ... the breakout duo hit Hollywood Boulevard for their first-ever TMZ bar crawl ... partying their way through hotspots like Rainbow Bar & Grill, Jameson's Irish Pub and Beaches Tropicana while DJ Collab kept the energy up all night. At one point, Summit even jumped into full superfan mode for Michael Jackson -- showing off some of the King of Pop's signature dance moves right on the bus.

Things got more serious once the couple started talking about their time on the show. A bartender pressed them on the question fans have been asking since the finale -- why risk a solid relationship by going on "Temptation Island" in the first place?

According to Summit and Kaylee, the experience actually made them stronger, despite all the flirting, temptation and brutal bonfire moments viewers watched play out onscreen.

But the biggest moment of the night came when the conversation turned to a question game about their "spicy sexy secrets" ... and Summit’s controversial comments about Kaylee's body from the show. Fans blasted him after he said her physique wasn't his "dream body" and called it "too bulky."

Now, Summit says he never intended to body-shame Kaylee, claiming he was trying to talk about fitness and health ... while also admitting he's learned there are certain comments you just don't make.

Kaylee quickly backed him up, jumping in with ... "For the record, he NEVER called me fat!"