Lamar Odom's GF Rachel Claims Estranged MLB Husband Said He'll 'Forfeit' Son

Lamar Odom’s girlfriend, Rachel Bradley, is fighting her ex-husband and former MLB star Milton Bradley over the NBA star in court, TMZ has learned.

Rachel filed court docs firing back at Milton’s request for Lamar to stay away from their 7-year-old son Matteo due to the NBA star's past issues with drugs and alcohol.

In her filing, Rachel asked for legal custody of Matteo. She claimed to have had issues communicating with Milton, who she says she has been separated from since November 2025.

She pointed to recent texts she says he sent her after reaching out about issues with Matteo’s passport. In one alleged message about arranging a trip, she says Milton wrote, “Your lifestyle, figure it out, blocked, have a good day sucking crackhead d***, I’m not signing anything from you. Actually hope you and him die over there, I only help women I’m f***ing, let the third place bench warmer figure it out, you left me.”

She said he often uses foul language and sends explicit pictures to her as responses to her questions. She said she was scared to leave Matteo alone with Milton.

She said Milton hasn’t seen their son since Father’s Day in June … and has ignored attempts to have them hang out.

In another alleged text, she says Milton told Rachel he would 'forfeit his rights' to Matteo.

“Nobody cares about you. You're a whore. Everything you get you deserve. You actually deserve worse but I’m letting you live. Captain w**** … nobody gives af about you, Rachel. NOBODY!!”

She says he added “This is why I forfeit Matteo. You’re not gonna use him. Can’t control me no more" ... adding “Let Lamar take on some responsibility besides bending you over."

Per court docs, Milton filed for legal separation in April 2026 after nearly 7 years of marriage. They share two kids: Matteo, 7, and Noah, 17.

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Milton asked for joint legal and physical custody of their kids in his papers. He asked that Lamar not be allowed near their kids due to his past issues with drugs and alcohol, pointing out that the NBA star was arrested in January for a DUI.

He asked that Lamar not be around the kids without passing drug and alcohol tests.