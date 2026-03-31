Khloe Kardashian Recalls Punching Lamar Odom After Finding Him Smoking Crack

Some people only need to be corrected with a gentle nudging, and others, ya gotta punch in the face ... at least according to a clip of Khloe Kardashian talking about ex Lamar Odom relapsing after his 2015 coma.

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In the new Netflix documentary, "Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom," Khloe digs into how she put her whole life on hold to rehabilitate Lamar after he was found unconscious at the Love Ranch -- a brothel in Crystal, Nevada -- on October 13, 2015.

At the time, Khloe put their divorce proceedings on hold and rented a home for Lamar near hers in Calabasas, California. But one day, she caught Lamar smoking crack in that house and absolutely lost it.

"I just punched him in his face," she said.

Khloe says that at the time, Lamar was leading her to believe that he still hadn't regained his speech capabilities ... so Khloe was initially baffled as to how Lamar could even get ahold of the illicit substance.

She said, "Lo and behold, he had a phone. He was better than I knew. He was playing me so I can continue this lifestyle for him."

And that was the last straw. Khloe refiled for divorce and their split was finalized in 2016.