Khloé Kardashian Gets Family Puppy for Christmas

Khloé Kardashian's Christmas just got a whole lot cozier, 'cause she is welcoming a new member of the family ... a puppy!!!

"The Kardashians" reality star revealed the adorable addition on her Instagram Christmas day ... sharing the tiny black lab pup, surrounded by fellow presents and toys while sporting a dashing red collar with a bow -- showing it's named "Peppermint."

The timing couldn’t be more festive with Christmas celebrations in full swing ... and Peppermint is arriving just in time to join family traditions, snuggle by the tree, and likely steal the spotlight in some of Khloé’s festive social media posts.

This news comes just a week after Khloé shared a note to Santa from her kids True and Tatum -- aka "Tay Tay" -- which reads "Dear Santa please can I have a real puppy."

The siblings specifically asking for a "Black lab" ... but the duo makes it clear to Santa by emphasizing how he must "make sure it is real" -- so seems like Santa certainly got the message.

Khloé couldn’t contain her emotions, captioning the post, “I am not ok right now. This maybe my gift because I could cry.” ... as the young pup casually poses for its viral Insta debut.

It’s not the first time the Kardashian clan have brought pets into the spotlight. Khloé has long had a soft spot for animals, and her kids have grown up surrounded by furry friends ... so Peppermint is clearly destined to become a permanent member of the reality family.

Showing off every angle of her new fur baby down to its perfect toes ... fans can only hope to get more Peppermint coverage on the sisters' social media.