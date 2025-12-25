Kim Kardashian's Moment Failing the Bar Revealed, Khloe Blames 'All's Fair'

Play video content Hulu

Kim Kardashian is pulling back the curtain and sharing the vulnerable moment where she found out she had failed the bar exam ... and her sister Khloé says it's all due to her distractions from filming "All's Fair."

In the season 7 finale of "The Kardashians," Kim gets her California Bar results -- as we know, it was a fail -- however in the scene where the audience witnesses the moment Kim found out on her own ... Khloé immediately points the finger at possible distractions.

In the episode, Kim, Khloé, Kris and little Saint are seated on the couch ... anxiously waiting the results. Once 5 PM hits, Kim refreshes her screen and reveals her negative results, saying, “I didn't make it. It's okay I figured that" ... barely holding it together.

When asked by Khloé as to why she "figured" she would fail, Kim confesses she knew her essays weren’t strong enough and that’s what tripped her up.

Kris, unable to hide her sympathy, says, “It sucks because you worked so hard" ... whereas Khloé goes straight for the punch and chimes in during a call with Kim and her professor Chris, saying she shouldn't be shooting "a TV show during this time when she's needing to memorize lines and memorize law."

Chris tries to lift her spirits telling her, “This doesn’t define you. They don’t realize how close you were and how much you studied” ... but Kim still feels the sting as she jokes and calls herself “a big fucking loser this week.”

Khloé adds flame to the fire and mentions how "All's Fair" didn't have the best reviews initially, but that's just people being haters ... Kim laughs saying, “It was either going to be the greatest week or the worst week ever.”

Even with the disappointment, Kim keeps it real by showing her fans and children that no matter how successful you are, sometimes life throws a curveball. And even though failing the bar is a pretty big one, she reveals that she is ready to take another stab at the exam and knows what she needs to do.

