Lamar Odom Says He'd Talk to Khloé Kardashian Again After Dad Diss

But I'm Not Going Out of My Way to Make It Happen!!!

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Lamar Odom says he's not against talking with his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian again, despite the claim she made in a recent documentary ... but, he won't fabricate a reason to do it.

The former NBAer arrived at LAX on Thursday ... where he was asked if he'd engage with Khloé again after she said his dad wanted to pull the plug on him after his massive overdose.

Lamar says he hasn't talked to her ... but, he would if it happens "organically." Basically, he's not going out of his way to make it happen.

Lamar makes it clear he didn't set out to hurt anyone while he was using drugs ... and, he hopes Khloé is healing after the traumatic experience of nearly seeing him die.

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As you know, Kardashian gave a long interview for the documentary titled "Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom" ... and sources told us Lamar was taken aback after she alleged Lamar's dad Joe Odom thought it best to take him off life support.

Khloé said Lamar's dad thought he'd get some money from his son's estate ... though sources made it clear to us, Khloé herself would've received every dime.