Lamar Odom Reconnects With Rehab Owner for Assistance Amid Treatment

Lamar Odom is doing well in rehab ... and it all started with a conversation from years ago.

Back in 2023, Lamar gave a tear-filled keynote at the Annual California Addiction Conference. Onstage, he opened up about losing his marriage, struggling with addiction, and missing his late friend and former Lakers teammate Kobe Bryant.

The emotional speech caught the attention of rehab owner Vinsent Franke, who shared his own heartbreak -- losing a son to an overdose -- and invited Lamar to check out his rehab center.

The two didn’t keep in touch ... until now.

This week, Lamar reached out to Vinsent, telling him he remembered their conversation and needed help after his recent DUI arrest.

Vinsent didn’t hesitate -- "Come on in, I got you."

As we previously reported, cops said the former Lakers star's car reeked of weed after he was pulled over for speeding. LO is looking to shake marijuana ... as he was afraid his smoking could lead to doing hard drugs again, his manager, Gina Rodriguez, told us.

Lamar is now at iRely Recovery in Los Angeles, doing a 30-day inpatient program. Sources tell TMZ Sports he’s committed to the process and already making progress.

The usual 30-day stay costs around $30K -- it's unclear how much LO is paying.

For Lamar, getting help was the priority -- and reconnecting with someone who truly understood his journey made all the difference.