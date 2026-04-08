Lamar Odom Taken Aback by Ex Khloe's Claims About His Late Father

She Was The Only Beneficiary!!!

Ex-NBA star Lamar Odom was taken aback by recent claims Khloe Kardashian made about his late father Joe Odom and his will ... this according to sources close to Lamar.

We're told Odom was confused after hearing Khloe talk about Joe in the recent Netflix documentary "Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom."

In the documentary, Khloe detailed Lamar’s struggles with addiction during their marriage, which ended with him overdosing at a Vegas brothel.

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Khloe claimed Joe wanted to take Lamar off life support. She claimed Joe thought he was the beneficiary of Lamar’s estate. In an interview this week, Lamar said he was “knocked out” in the hospital but didn’t believe Joe would have said that.