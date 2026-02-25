Lamar Odom Checks Out of Rehab After 30-Day Stint for Marijuana Addiction

Lamar Odom has checked out of rehab after completing a 30-day program at iRely Recovery in Los Angeles.

The 46-year-old former NBA star entered the program after getting arrested for DUI. At the time his arrest news broke, Odom stated neither alcohol nor narcotics played a role in the arrest ... but police said Odom's car reeked of weed when he was pulled over and said Odom admitted to smoking earlier in the day.

Lamar's manager, Gina Rodriguez, told us he wanted to shake his marijuana use -- out of concern it could lead to doing hard drugs again.

Odom chose iRely because of a previous conversation with the facility's CEO, Vinsent Franke.

Back in 2023, Vinsent invited Odom to check out iRely after hearing Odom give a heartbreaking speech at the Annual California Addiction Conference. After Odom's arrest, he reached out to Vinsent for help, and Vinsent happily obliged.