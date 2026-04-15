Khloé Kardashian Slams Lamar Odom Documentary, Says She Wasn’t Paid

Play video content Khloé In Wonder Land

Khloé Kardashian is setting the record straight on Lamar Odom’s new Netflix documentary ... and she says her bank account never saw a dime.

The reality star got candid on her “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast, addressing the buzz around “Untold: The Death & Life of Lamar Odom” and her involvement in it ... making it clear she didn’t profit at all from revisiting one of the most painful chapters of her life.

“I'm not paid a cent,” Khloé said. “I have no involvement in this documentary besides sitting down and giving an interview.“

Khloé says she was approached by the former NBAer’s camp to participate, and initially wasn’t even sure she wanted to do it ... calling the experience “traumatic” and something she didn’t feel like reliving.

But she says Netflix kept pushing ... telling her they couldn’t finish the doc without her because she’s such a major part of Lamar’s story.

Still, now that the doc is out, Khloé isn’t exactly thrilled with the final product. She took issue with the tone -- especially how it wraps up.

"You couldn't show after the last 11 years your sobriety journey?" she said. "If there was nothing positive to show at the end, that's on you."

She also didn’t hold back about the reception she’s faced since it dropped.

“Hell yeah, I was pissed,” Khloé said. “Now Lamar is doing press, insinuating that I'm a liar. You're not now gonna s*** on me because you don't like the reaction and the response.”

She says she showed up to support him, not to get dragged when the reaction didn’t go his way.