Lamar Odom Goes on Africa Trip With GF Rachel Bradley, Watch Videos

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Lamar Odom spent time in Africa with his girlfriend, Rachel Bradley ... and TMZ has video of their epic adventure involving watching gorillas and meeting with local politicians.

The athlete and his arm candy flew to Brazzaville, the capital of the Republic of the Congo, for the presidential election with friends, former NBA stars D.J. Mbenga and Trevor Ariza.

Lamar and his pals hung out with Rodrigue Nguesso, who works with high-ranking officials, and they stayed for the election on March 15.

Lamar tells TMZ he took the trip to have meetings on bringing basketball to Brazzaville, along with importing other business ventures.

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The former L.A. Laker told TMZ he enjoyed the home-cooked meals, gorilla trekking, and hippo watching.

"A week with two of my championship brothers -- always love creating memories together,” Lamar raved to TMZ. “Honored to pour into the Congo basketball team, the next generation of basketball talent -- so much hunger.”

Lamar said during the trip, he also took a moment “to honor the millions of lives lost in the ongoing crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. I am extremely grateful & inspired.”