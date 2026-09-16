Car Influencer James Wehr's Wife Hires Attorney After Fatal McLaren Crash

James Wehr's wife, Emma, has retained an attorney following the deadly car crash that claimed her husband's life early Sunday morning.

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Attorney Corey Higgins said in an Instagram video his firm is examining a key question ... why was there a significant amount of water on the roadway on an otherwise clear night?

The source of the water has not been identified. Investigators are working to determine how it got there, how long the roadway may have been hazardous and whether another party could ultimately be responsible for creating or failing to address the dangerous condition.

The lawyer also says his firm is reviewing the McLaren's crashworthiness and safety systems, including how the vehicle performed during the impact and whether it provided the level of occupant protection motorists should reasonably expect.

Higgins says his legal team is preserving evidence, reconstructing the crash and investigating every factor that may have contributed to James’ death.

Play video content Video: James Wehr’s Deadly Crash Captured on Camera in Fiery Video TMZ.com

James was driving a 2019 McLaren shortly after midnight when he reportedly lost control and slammed into a tree, triggering a massive fireball. Both James and his passenger, Lexi Kramer, died in the crash. TMZ obtained dashcam video from another vehicle showing James lose control of the McLaren on the wet roadway before crashing into a tree and erupting into flames.

The crash comes amid separate claims from Lexi's family that James allegedly concealed the true nature of his marriage from her and told her he was in the process of getting divorced. Those claims have not been proven, and the circumstances of James and Lexi's relationship remain disputed.