James Wehr Fatal Car Crash: Passenger Lexi Kramer's Family Launches GoFundMe

The family of the woman who lost her life in the fatal crash involving car influencer James Wehr is crowdfunding to pay for her funeral costs and other expenses related to her death ... TMZ has learned.

Lexi Kramer was identified as the passenger seated in James' McLaren early Sunday when he lost control of the car and crashed into a tree, igniting an inferno that killed them both.

The 22-year-old was a Hooters calendar girl from Florida ... and she was hanging out with James in Irvine, CA.

Lexi's family launched a GoFundMe, asking for donations to pay for her funeral and to bring her body from California to Florida.

A family member tells us ... the fundraiser is not intended for legal costs at this time, and is solely to help get Lexi's remains back to Florida. The relative tells us Lexi's body is still not released as the investigation remains ongoing.

Lexi's sister Kaitlin Gracie Kramer launched the page, saying "Lexi was the funniest, kindest, and most exhilarating person I've ever had the privilege to know."

She explains ... "Because of where it took place my family now has to make arrangements to get her back to our home in Florida. I would like to host a celebration of life to honor my sister and give a space for all of her family, friends, and members of our community to come out and share in our love for Lexi."

We're told James' family has made "zero effort" to contact Lexi's loved ones ... at least according to her relatives.

Play video content Video: James Wehr’s Deadly Crash Captured on Camera in Fiery Video TMZ.com

We obtained video of the deadly crash ... James is tooling around early Sunday when he drives over a wet spot of road, hits the brakes and appears to lose control. The McLaren goes off the road, over a curb and hits a tree, instantly bursting into flames.

A family member told us Lexi and James met through Instagram and had been talking for about a month before he paid for her flight to California. They spent the day together before the crash. James was married, but Lexi's family claims he convinced her he was finalizing a divorce.

Police in Irvine are investigating the crash.