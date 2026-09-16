Deadly Los Angeles News Helicopter Crash: Dispatch Audio Reveals Chaotic Response

Play video content Video: NBC 4 Helicopter Crash Dispatch Audio Broadcastify

Dispatch audio from the tragic helicopter crash that killed two NBC4 reporters in Los Angeles and a pedestrian reveals the frantic response as authorities scramble to coordinate help.

In the audio, obtained by TMZ, law enforcement is heard calling for multiple units from police and fire response ... mentioning a helicopter that collided with a structure.

Play video content Video: Los Angeles News Helicopter Crashes in Fiery Wreck FOX 11

The dispatcher is later heard clarifying that the type of chopper that went down was, in fact, a news helicopter ... and multiple units rush to the fatal crash.

Next, officers start closing off the streets surrounding the crash scene ... due to fuel leakage concerns.

BREAKING: A news helicopter crashed and caught fire at the intersection of Prairie St. and Lurline Ave. in Los Angeles, igniting multiple vehicles.



The helicopter was among several news helicopters covering a prior fatal bus crash in the area. Firefighters are responding to the… @GlobalRpt_

As we previously reported, the helicopter crashed while the news crew was covering a deadly bus crash that killed at least two others in the Chatsworth area.

NBC4 later confirmed on-air that the aircraft was theirs.

Reporter Eliana Moreno and pilot George Marciniw were later identified as the victims in the helicopter. The pedestrian who died in the crash has yet to be ID'd.

NBC Los Angeles and Telemundo 52 wrote in a joint statement ... "We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of those who lost their lives."