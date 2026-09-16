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NBC Helicopter Crash Victims ID'd as Eliana Moreno, George Marciniw

NBC Helicopter Crash 2 of 3 Victims ID'd as Reporter, Pilot

By TMZ Staff
Published
George Marciniw and Eliana Moreno insta 1

Two of the three victims of a horrific helicopter crash in California have been identified as a seasoned NBC L.A. reporter and her veteran pilot.

NBC Los Angeles' Eliana Moreno -- who also reported for Telemundo -- and pilot George Marciniw were aboard the fatal, fiery crash in Chatsworth ... the outlet confirmed.

A third victim -- a pedestrian -- has yet to be identified. At the time of the crash, Moreno and Marciniw had been covering a fatal bus crash that left at least two dead.

Eliana Moreno insta 1

Moreno -- who had the social media handle "Eli in the heli" -- had flown with Marciniw for the last three years.

In 2025, Moreno announced her engagement to fiancé Robert Barrientos. In his Instagram profile, he writes ... "Eliana ❤️."

George Marciniw insta 1

Marciniw -- who attested to having more than 30 years of flight experience in his instructor profile -- would frequently tag Moreno on his social media as the source of his photos.  

NBC Los Angeles and Telemundo 52 wrote in a joint statement ... "We are deeply saddened to share that a helicopter providing aerial news coverage for NBC4 and Telemundo 52 was involved in a fatal accident in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, friends and colleagues of those who lost their lives."

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We reported earlier ... NBC Los Angeles anchors covered the helicopter crash on live TV and were distraught over the loss of their colleagues.

RIP

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