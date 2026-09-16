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Charlie Kirk's Family Signals Intent To Sue, Claims Security Failures Led To Death

Charlie Kirk's Family Botched Security Got Him Killed!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Charlie Kirk's family is making moves to sue Utah Valley University for what they call "stunning failures and reckless decisions" regarding security and planning ... TMZ has learned.

The Kirk family has filed a notice revealing they intend to sue ... a legal step that maintains the family's statute of limitations so that they can file a lawsuit. The notice, obtained by TMZ, alleges "the UVU Parties created a foreseeable danger to Charlie."

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The Kirk family attorney adds ... "Those decisions ultimately rendered Mr. Kirk helpless to the rooftop shooter in an assassination that could have been avoided had the UVU Parties only taken reasonable steps to plan and oversee a safe event, steps outlined below that have been standard practice for other universities hosting controversial speakers."

The notice also alleges that the university failed to perform a "meaningful risk assessment" of the September 2025 outdoor event that resulted in Kirk's assassination.

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POSSIBLE SHOOTER ESCAPING
Video: Suspected Charlie Kirk Shooter Possibly Spotted Escaping on Roof

The family says Charlie's death "could have been avoided" ... if UVU was monitoring surveillance footage in real-time. They say video shows alleged shooter Tyler Robinson on the roof of a campus building.

What's more, the notice also alleges Utah Valley University campus police department chief Jeffrey Long mentioned roof access to a campus group and said that he and his team had it "covered."

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TMZ TIMELINE: CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION
Video: The Charlie Kirk Assassination: A Complete Timeline
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The notice -- which lists UVU, the State of Utah, the UVU Police Department and more among possible defendants -- adds ... "The risk of a rooftop shooter should have been especially top-of-mind given the attempted assassination of President Trump, Charlie Kirk's close friend and political ally, by a rooftop shooter the previous year."

As we reported ... District Judge Tony Graf Jr. ruled on Sept. 1 that Robinson will stand trial for Kirk's fatal shooting.

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Erika and Charlie Kirk Together Launch Gallery
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Now, it looks like the lawsuits are coming.

Stay tuned ...

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