James Wehr Allegedly Hid Infidelity Before Fatal Crash, Passenger's Family Claims

Lexi Kramer's family says she believed car influencer James Wehr truly loved her and his divorce was nearly finalized when he flew her to California for their first date ... TMZ has learned.

The family member tells TMZ ... Lexi and James met through Instagram direct messages and had been talking for about a month before he paid for her flight to California. They spent the day together before the crash that claimed both their lives.

Play video content Video: James Wehr’s Deadly Crash Captured on Camera in Fiery Video TMZ.com

According to Lexi's family, James told her he and his wife were almost finished finalizing their divorce. But after James and Lexi died, the family member says James' wife contacted them and they spoke about James and Lexi's relationship.

Lexi's loved one says James never told Lexi the full truth about his marriage -- that neither he or his wife had filed for divorce -- and he convinced Lexi he loved her.

The family member also believes James' reckless driving led to Lexi's death, saying she was put in a dangerous situation without knowing the full truth about his personal life.

The fatal crash happened early Sunday in Orange County, CA. James was driving a McLaren when he lost control of the vehicle, which struck a tree and burst into flames. Lexi, who was riding as a passenger, also died in the crash.

The Irvine Police Department investigators are examining possible contributing factors, including the roadway and vehicle conditions, the McLaren's speed and anything that may have affected James’ operation of the car.