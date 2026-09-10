Murder Suspect Crashes Stolen Police Car Into Ohio Home In Shocking Video

Play video content Video: Ohio Murder Suspect Slams Stolen Police Cruiser Into Home Dayton Police Department

A murder suspect in Ohio tried to make it home safely while evading police ... but ended up crashing through the living room of a house instead ... and it's all on video.

The Dayton Police Department in Ohio released footage from last week's shocking pursuit ... which begins when a battered silver Toyota barrels down the road past a crash site, sparking the chase.

Officers pursue the car until it crashes into a tree ... and a man hops out, leading the police on an on-foot pursuit.

Cue the 'Benny Hill' police chase music ... because the cops are apparently chasing right behind this dude -- while he loops around back to where the cops have left their cars.

The suspect jumps in a cop car and takes off ... speeding down the streets at high speeds -- before seemingly losing control and smashing through the front of a house ... leaving a trail of destruction inside the home.

Cops eventually subdue the guy -- though not before he allegedly bit a cop ... and thankfully everyone inside the house avoided serious injuries.