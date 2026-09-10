Murder Suspect Crashes Stolen Police Car Into Ohio Home In Shocking Video
Ohio Murder Suspect Crashes Stolen Police Cruiser Into Home
A murder suspect in Ohio tried to make it home safely while evading police ... but ended up crashing through the living room of a house instead ... and it's all on video.
The Dayton Police Department in Ohio released footage from last week's shocking pursuit ... which begins when a battered silver Toyota barrels down the road past a crash site, sparking the chase.
Officers pursue the car until it crashes into a tree ... and a man hops out, leading the police on an on-foot pursuit.
Cue the 'Benny Hill' police chase music ... because the cops are apparently chasing right behind this dude -- while he loops around back to where the cops have left their cars.
The suspect jumps in a cop car and takes off ... speeding down the streets at high speeds -- before seemingly losing control and smashing through the front of a house ... leaving a trail of destruction inside the home.
Cops eventually subdue the guy -- though not before he allegedly bit a cop ... and thankfully everyone inside the house avoided serious injuries.
According to DPD ... the adult man they took into custody is a murder suspect in nearby Miami Township. He's also suspected in several other felonies.