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Murder Suspect Crashes Stolen Police Car Into Ohio Home In Shocking Video

Ohio Murder Suspect Crashes Stolen Police Cruiser Into Home

By TMZ Staff
Published
suspect drive by KAL
STOLEN CRUISER CRASH
Video: Ohio Murder Suspect Slams Stolen Police Cruiser Into Home
Dayton Police Department

A murder suspect in Ohio tried to make it home safely while evading police ... but ended up crashing through the living room of a house instead ... and it's all on video.

The Dayton Police Department in Ohio released footage from last week's shocking pursuit ... which begins when a battered silver Toyota barrels down the road past a crash site, sparking the chase.

Officers pursue the car until it crashes into a tree ... and a man hops out, leading the police on an on-foot pursuit.

suspect drive by SUB

Cue the 'Benny Hill' police chase music ... because the cops are apparently chasing right behind this dude -- while he loops around back to where the cops have left their cars.

The suspect jumps in a cop car and takes off ... speeding down the streets at high speeds -- before seemingly losing control and smashing through the front of a house ... leaving a trail of destruction inside the home.

Cops eventually subdue the guy -- though not before he allegedly bit a cop ... and thankfully everyone inside the house avoided serious injuries.

According to DPD ... the adult man they took into custody is a murder suspect in nearby Miami Township. He's also suspected in several other felonies.

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