'Call of Duty' Creator Vince Zampella Was Sober During Fatal Car Crash

Vince Zampella Was Sober When He Died In Fiery Wreck

Vince Zampella was sober as a judge when he crashed his sports car on a mountainous stretch of highway near Los Angeles and died.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner says the "Call of Duty" creator tested negative for alcohol, illicit drugs, marijuana, and prescription meds when he lost control of his car and crashed into a concrete barrier wall.

We broke the story ... Vince died from smoke inhalation, thermal injuries, and blunt force trauma ... meaning he didn't die on impact.

The M.E. says Vince's car ignited and went up in flames after the high-speed crash on Angeles Crest Highway in Altadena, CA ... causing a bunch of gruesome injuries.

Vince was unable to be identified right away because his body was so badly charred ... and he had soot deep in his lungs and a 14% carbon monoxide level in his blood.

We already showed you video of the fatal December 2025 crash ... and the M.E. says Vince suffered injuries to all of his major internal organs.

Skid marks are visible across the stretch of roadway where he died ... an area known for high-speed driving. Footage showed bystanders rushing in, pulling him away from the burning wreckage.

Vince was the head of Respawn Entertainment and former CEO of Infinity Ward, the studio behind the hugely popular "Call of Duty" franchise.