Princess Diana Was in Crosshairs of Arms Dealers Weeks Before Fatal Crash

Play video content Video: Arms Dealers Had Princess Diana in Their Crosshairs Weeks Before Fatal Crash TMZ.com

Princess Diana's death in the horrendous fatal car crash was ruled an accident, but it turns out Diana had powerful enemies who may have been willing to stop at nothing to protect their fortune.

"Celebrity Crime Scene: Princess Diana" explores a murder theory that has been simmering for decades. Diana's campaign to ban landmines had drawn the ire of international arms dealers. Diana was lobbying the U.S. Government to sign a treaty to outlaw landmines, and that would have cost the arms dealers billions.

The show uses state-of-the-art A.I. technology to recreate the crash in ways that have never been seen before. You see the crash from multiple angles, including Diana's POV as she sat in the back seat of the Mercedes.

Fact is ... there are 2 suspicious vehicles that had a direct impact on the crash, and that leads to a more sinister conclusion than just a tragic accident.