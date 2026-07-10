Ex-Prince Andrew Probe: Virginia Giuffre’s Family Being Interviewed by Police

Disgraced former Prince Andrew can't seem to shake the Jeffrey Epstein curse ... police in the United Kingdom are now reportedly flying to the U.S. to interview Virginia Giuffre's family.

Investigators from Thames Valley Police are scheduled to travel across the pond to sit down for an informal chat with Giuffre’s brother and sister-in-law, Sky and Amanda Roberts, according to The Times of London. The two are reportedly not direct witnesses, so they will not be formally interviewed.

As you know, Andrew has been under scrutiny by Thames Valley Police for alleged sexual offenses in connection with the Epstein case. Andrew has long faced allegations that he had sex with Giuffre at least 3 times beginning when she was 17, although he has never been criminally charged.

Giuffre, perhaps one of Epstein's most well-known victims, died by suicide last year.

The Times of London reports that Giuffre’s family credits the police with being “very proactive” in their investigation of Andrew, who was stripped of his royal titles by King Charles following association with Epstein, as seen in the Epstein files.