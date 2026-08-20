Neutrogena Addresses Backlash Over Hayden Panettiere Controversy

Neutrogena took all it could take ... and finally had to scrub away at all the hate the company was getting in the wake of Hayden Panettiere's death -- and her history with the skincare brand.

Neutrogena broke its silence in a Thursday post on social media ... saying the company was deeply saddened by her death and "understand that we made her feel unsupported." The company also said a "significant investment" would be made to a healthcare partner -- thereby giving more help and support to women suffering from postpartum.

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If you don't know ... Hayden was the face of Neutrogena for several years -- but that all came to a screeching halt after she talked about her postpartum depression back in 2015 while a guest on "Live! with Kelly and Michael."

The company allegedly wanted to boot her then and there after she walked off stage -- but Hayden said her agent saved her job in the moment.

Still, once her contract expired, she was cut loose ... and her fans haven't forgotten ... or forgiven.

That story -- which Hayden wrote about in "This Is Me: A Reckoning" -- has reignited a firestorm against Neutrogena in the wake of her sudden death ... and social media posts from the company are getting torn apart one by one as people call for a boycott.