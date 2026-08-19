Hayden Panettiere Had Sweet Birthday Plans With Daughter This Week

Hayden Panettiere's shocking death is getting more heartbreaking by the day ... because it's being reported she had sweet birthday plans this week with her daughter.

Hayden would have turned 37 on Friday ... and Page Six reports that she was planning to visit her 11-year-old Kaya in Germany for a fun bash.

It seems the trip had been in the works for a while and was planned to coincide with her birthday ... and she was telling her inner circle how excited she was to see her little one ... and celebrate another year around the sun.

Sadly, that isn't happening ... Hayden died Sunday in a South Carolina apartment.

Her death is under investigation by authorities ... and we exclusively first told you that the DEA has hopped on the investigation.