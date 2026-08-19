Hayden Panettiere's Boyfriend Brian Hickerson Seen For First Time Since Her Death

Hayden Panettiere's boyfriend Brian Hickerson is surfacing for the first time since her tragic death ... and it looks like he's still in shock.

A solemn Brian stepped outside Wednesday in South Carolina wearing a cap and shades ... just days after Hayden died in a nearby housing complex.

TMZ broke the story ... Brian was with Hayden when she died ... he was asleep in the other room when his brother, Zach, swung by their Airbnb and found her unresponsive.

Police say Brian and Zach were overcome with emotion when emergency crews responded to the apartment and declared the actress dead after being unable to resuscitate her.

Zach was seen for the first time Tuesday ... looking sad while he was out getting some food.

Neither brother has made any public statement about Hayden's death.