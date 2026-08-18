Hayden Panettiere Is On Video With Hickerson Brothers At Apartment Complex Before Death

Police in South Carolina are trying to get their hands on surveillance footage that's said to show Hayden Panettiere entering and exiting the apartment complex where she died ... and it sounds like she wasn't alone.

TMZ obtained the Greenville Police Department's heavily redacted incident report, which reveals the complex's courtesy officer has CCTV footage of Hayden, her boyfriend Brian Hickerson, and his brother Zach on the premises before her death.

A responding officer wrote ... "I spoke with the courtesy officer of Judson Mills and he advised he has CCTV footage of all three individuals coming and going. He will be doing a supplemental report and uploading that footage."

A courtesy officer is typically a security professional or off-duty cop who lives on-site and helps monitor an apartment complex.

The footage could give investigators a clearer timeline of Hayden, Brian and Zach's movements before she suffered cardiac arrest Sunday afternoon and died.

Play video content Video: Hayden Panettiere Reportedly Found Unresponsive by Friend; 911 Call Cited Possible Cardiac Arrest Broadcastify.com

As TMZ previously reported ... Zach entered the residence and found Hayden in cardiac arrest while Brian was sleeping in a separate bedroom. Zach called 911 and then woke his brother.

First responders attempted to revive Hayden ... but she was pronounced dead at 2:32 PM, less than an hour after the call was placed.

Brian also showed police a bag of medication Hayden had been taking. The specific meds were not identified in the police report ... though it appears nine different drugs were redacted.