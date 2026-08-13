'Celebrity Crime Scene: Princess Diana' Fatal Crash Recreated Like Never Before

Princess Diana's death has been investigated countless times since she died in a 1997 Paris car crash ... but in "Celebrity Crime Scene: Princess Diana," TMZ has recreated the deadly crash through various perspectives -- and the revelations will shock you.

Our crime scene investigators dive into theories that have fueled decades of speculation ... including mysterious vehicles in the tunnel, claims that powerful forces within the monarchy wanted Diana dead, and allegations that international arms dealers viewed her as a dangerous threat who needed to be eliminated.

Viewers will even experience what Diana saw as the Mercedes spiraled toward impact.