King Charles Recalls Near-Death Experience During Deadly 1988 Avalanche

King Charles is looking back on the day he narrowly escaped death in a massive avalanche ... admitting nearly four decades later, "It was a close thing."

The 77-year-old monarch revisited the scare while hosting members of the Assynt Mountain Rescue Team in Scotland earlier this month ... praising the dangerous work rescuers do and celebrating the group's 50th anniversary.

The avalanche struck in 1988 while Charles and his group were skiing off-piste at a resort in Switzerland ... killing his close friend, Major Hugh Lindsay, and seriously injuring another member of the group.

Charles escaped unharmed ... and later returned with others to help dig the victims out from under the snow.

Lindsay -- a former aide to Queen Elizabeth II -- was taken to a hospital ... where he died.

Princess Diana and Sarah Ferguson were also on the ski trip ... but were safely back at their chalet when the avalanche hit.