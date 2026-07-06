King Charles Takes Command of British Army Tank During Regiment Visit

King Charles is rolling heavy ... climbing aboard a British Army tank and taking command during his first official visit to the Royal Tank Regiment.

The 77-year-old monarch strapped on a helmet and headset Monday before riding in the commander's seat of a Challenger 2 tank at Bovington Camp in Dorset ... popping out of the turret in sunglasses and a tie as the 60-plus-ton war machine kicked up dust around the arena. Check out the pics -- His Majesty looked right at home rolling with some serious royal firepower.

The visit marked Charles' first official trip to the regiment since becoming its Colonel-in-Chief in 2023 ... taking over the ceremonial role previously held by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The King also checked out the Challenger 3 -- the British Army's newest main battle tank -- got a look at military drones and other equipment, met with soldiers and their families, and presented medals during the regiment's annual Families Day.

Charles has longstanding ties to Britain's armed forces after serving in the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force in the 1970s ... but Monday's outing put him behind some much heavier machinery.