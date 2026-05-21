UK Radio Station Mistakenly Announces King Charles Death, Apologizes

King Charles III is still kicking ... as in he's alive and well, despite what a UK radio station had to say earlier this week.

🤭 And here’s the recording of the exact moment a British radio station accidentally “announced the death” of King Charles III live on air. https://t.co/SlQN5qGwYw pic.twitter.com/OBAwxwSA2a @nexta_tv

Radio Caroline mistakenly announced the British king's passing on Tuesday, when they said a computer error triggered their "Death of a Monarch procedure."

Station Manager Peter Moore said in a social media statement that the announcement -- and the following moment of silence -- was activated by accident.

The station apologized to the King for mistakenly saying he kicked it, and to listeners for the shocking false alert.

Moore wrote ... "Caroline has been pleased to broadcast Her Majesty the Queen's, and now the King's, Christmas Message and we hope to do so for many years to come."

He added the blunder went down Tuesday afternoon ... and you can see on their website that there's no playback available for Tuesday's broadcast between 1:58 PM and 5 PM.