Queen Camilla Wears Dior Outfit on Heels of Meghan Markle's Dior News

Queen Camilla might be shading Meghan Markle ... after word a potential Dior deal isn't happening for the Duchess, HRH just so happens to be proudly wearing that very brand. 🤔

The Queen was out and about Tuesday in Berkshire, England with King Charles for the opening of the Royal Ascot (a famed British horse race) ... which went down with a full-blown Royal procession -- complete with carriages and fancy outfits galore.

The King was suited and booted in a top hot, but all eyes were on wifey and her resplendent white coat, because it's a custom Dior design!

The timing's interesting ... coming one day after rumors were swirling that Meghan was on the verge of signing a mega-deal to become a new face of the design house.

However, on Tuesday, Dior distanced themselves from that report ... saying there was no truth to it. Meghan and her team, likewise, also stamped it out -- although it's unclear who denied it first.

Look, we have no idea if Queen Camilla's wardrobe choice was intentional, but you can't overlook the timing.

We did some digging, and Camilla isn't known as a regular Dior consumer -- meaning, she doesn't tend to wear it all that often. Sooo ... subtle jab?

As you know, Meghan's relationship with the Royals has been rocky since she and Prince Harry left the institution and came to the U.S. ... eventually trashing Harry's fam over and over again.

One last thing ... we've spoken to some Dior sources on the ground, and they tell us what Camilla was sporting Tuesday is actually a custom suit, and won't be available to commoners, just in case you got it like that.