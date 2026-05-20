King Charles Pooped On By Seagull, 'At Least It Didn't Land on My Head'

Seagull Pooped On Me, But At Least It Didn't Land On My Head

King Charles just got crapped on in Northern Ireland ... a seagull welcomed him to a seaside town with a fresh load of poop falling from the sky.

King Charles, a seagull, a cinema & the seaside town of Newcastle. pic.twitter.com/ggJPyTmCcM @BBCMarkSimpson

The monarch was visiting Newcastle on Wednesday when a gull soaring overhead took a deuce that fell to Earth and laded on the King's jacket.

Video shows King Charles walking around town greeting residents with a huge blob of white and brown bird poop on his clothing.

King Charles seemed to take it all in stride ... instead of taking off the bird-poop-laden jacket, he proudly wore it around town and even told some folks, "At least it didn't land on my head.

Play video content Video: King Charles Leaves White House In Stitches With Hilarious French Joke

Chuck is really on a roll when it comes to cracking jokes ... he had Congress in stitches during his recent visit to the United States.