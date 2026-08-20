Taylor Swift Fans Think She's Dropping Album After Spotting Alleged Easter Eggs

Swifties are seeing green after a series of alleged Easter eggs of the same color have popped up ... leading them to speculate Taylor Swift may be releasing an album.

🚨| “TS” green initials are being spotted outdoors. pic.twitter.com/bHPmYkICT3 @TheTSDaily

Here's the deal ... artwork that appears to be a bright green interlocking "TS" logo was spotted on a black wall in an undisclosed location Thursday ... and then the Empire State Building account shared a photo of the iconic building lit up green.

Not only that, the ESB's caption read ... "WhaTS happening?" -- and Swifties were quick to jump on the superstar's initials being capitalized.

There's no confirmation these signs serve as a teaser for a new Taylor project ... but fans are certain she's up to something -- they just can't decide what it is!

Taylor has two re-recorded records to drop still -- "Reputation" and her self-titled debut album. She released 'Rep' in November 2017 ... while this October marks the 20th anniversary of "Taylor Swift."

Fans have been itching for both albums, which will complete Taylor's re-recorded album list after she dropped "Fearless (Taylor's Version)" and "Red (Taylor's Version)" in 2021 and "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" and "1989 (Taylor's Version)" in 2023.

And of course, she could be putting out a brand new project ... or nothing at all. But the same thing happened a few months back when she was announced as a "Toy Story 5" collaborator -- her initials appeared on billboards in the movie's signature style.