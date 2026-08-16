Taylor Swift Attends English Wedding, Shows Off Massive Ring With Sabrina, Jack & More

Taylor Swift traded the stadium spotlight for the English countryside this weekend ... turning up for the wedding of two longtime music-industry insiders at Peter Gabriel's legendary Real World Studios.

Swift was among the star-studded guests celebrating recording engineers Oli Jacobs and Laura Sisk at the sprawling studio complex outside Bath, Gloucestershire ... showing off her bridal boulder of a ring and socializing with fellow celebs.

Sisk has been a longtime fixture in Swift's musical world, collaborating with the superstar and her frequent creative partner Jack Antonoff dating back to the "1989" era. More recently, Sisk and Jacobs worked with Swift on "The Tortured Poets Department," also including sessions with Antonoff.

Jacobs has his own history with the venue ... getting his start at Real World Studios and working there as an engineer before establishing himself as a collaborator with Antonoff and major pop stars including Swift and Sabrina Carpenter.

Naturally, the guest list reflected those connections, as Antonoff and Carpenter were both on hand, along with actress and musician Phoebe Bridgers and other entertainment heavyweights.

Despite the A-list crowd, the celebration was reportedly kept relatively intimate and low-key. Marquees were set up throughout the gardens, with guests beginning to mingle outside around 3 PM before the festivities carried on into the evening.

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The professional relationship has clearly grown into a personal friendship between Swift and Sisk ... as she was also among the guests at Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York last month.