Travis Kelce Says Taylor Swift Wedding Was 'Best Night of My Life'

Play video content Video: Travis Kelce Gives Cute Response When Asked About Taylor Swift Wedding Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce just opened up on his wedding ... saying exchanging vows with Taylor Swift was the highlight of his entire life.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end met with the media at training camp on Wednesday ... and unsurprisingly, the first question that came from local reporters had nothing to do with Xs and Os.

Kelce was asked to provide some insight on his Madison Square Garden ceremony ... and he said this past offseason as a whole was epic.

"It was a fun offseason, man," Kelce said minutes ago. "Wedding was the best night of my life. I appreciate everybody who came out and celebrated and had fun with us.

"It was a crazy night, it was full of a lot of celebration," he added.

Kelce -- who is entering his 14th season with the Chiefs -- then shifted to his day job ... talking about his mindset going into 2026 ... and dropping a Patrick Mahomes impression in the process.

There was a follow-up about his wedding venue later in the availability ... and he admitted he was hoping to catch a Knicks playoff game this past season, but Taylor had to go without him due to mini camp.

Kelce thanked the Dolan family for the hospitality ... as everyone understood they were hoping for a "private event" on July 3, despite more than a thousand guests, including countless A-listers.

But the best part about booking MSG?? He gave a huge shoutout to its air conditioning.