Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Travis Kelce Arrives At Chiefs Training Camp

Travis Kelce Back To Work After Swift Wedding ... 'Living The Dream, Baby'

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
072926 trav training camp kal
BACK IN ACTION
Video: Travis Kelce Reports to Chiefs Training Camp
X/Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce clocked in for his first day of training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday ... meaning all the Taylor Swift wedding aftermath is officially over -- and now it's time to work.

No. 87 was recorded walking to the practice field in Missouri ... with plenty of fans wishing the 36-year-old luck ahead of his 14th season in the NFL.

Travis Kelce On The Field
Launch Gallery
Travis Kelce On The Field Launch Gallery
Getty

"Living the dream, baby," Kelce said ... while also saying hello to the folks in attendance.

It's been an offseason to remember for the future Hall of Famer -- he got hitched to his pop superstar wife at a larger-than-life ceremony at Madison Square Garden on July 3 ... with countless A-listers and friends invited to the spectacle.

kansas-city-chiefs-update-travis-kelce-kal-07-29-2026
IN GOOD SHAPE
Video: Andy Reid Praises Travis Kelce's Shape, Credits His Wedding Dance Moves
Kansas City Chiefs

So, how did he look out there?? Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters Kelce appeared to be in great shape ... joking that it probably had to do with all the dancing he did at his wedding reception.

The footage doesn't lie, either -- Kelce and his best pal, Patrick Mahomes, picked up right where they left off before the quarterback went down with his season-ending injury in December.

It seems like this could be Kelce's last dance -- Hall of Famer Cris Carter even said so last week ... so soak it all in, Chiefs Kingdom.

Related articles