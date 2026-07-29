Travis Kelce Arrives At Chiefs Training Camp

Play video content Video: Travis Kelce Reports to Chiefs Training Camp X/Kansas City Chiefs

Travis Kelce clocked in for his first day of training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday ... meaning all the Taylor Swift wedding aftermath is officially over -- and now it's time to work.

No. 87 was recorded walking to the practice field in Missouri ... with plenty of fans wishing the 36-year-old luck ahead of his 14th season in the NFL.

"Living the dream, baby," Kelce said ... while also saying hello to the folks in attendance.

It's been an offseason to remember for the future Hall of Famer -- he got hitched to his pop superstar wife at a larger-than-life ceremony at Madison Square Garden on July 3 ... with countless A-listers and friends invited to the spectacle.

Play video content Video: Andy Reid Praises Travis Kelce's Shape, Credits His Wedding Dance Moves Kansas City Chiefs

So, how did he look out there?? Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters Kelce appeared to be in great shape ... joking that it probably had to do with all the dancing he did at his wedding reception.

The footage doesn't lie, either -- Kelce and his best pal, Patrick Mahomes, picked up right where they left off before the quarterback went down with his season-ending injury in December.

Mahomes connects with Kelce again 👀 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/sj2wtaVLvC @TaylorBurr10