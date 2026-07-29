Travis Kelce Arrives At Chiefs Training Camp
Travis Kelce Back To Work After Swift Wedding ... 'Living The Dream, Baby'
Travis Kelce clocked in for his first day of training camp with the Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday ... meaning all the Taylor Swift wedding aftermath is officially over -- and now it's time to work.
No. 87 was recorded walking to the practice field in Missouri ... with plenty of fans wishing the 36-year-old luck ahead of his 14th season in the NFL.
"Living the dream, baby," Kelce said ... while also saying hello to the folks in attendance.
It's been an offseason to remember for the future Hall of Famer -- he got hitched to his pop superstar wife at a larger-than-life ceremony at Madison Square Garden on July 3 ... with countless A-listers and friends invited to the spectacle.
So, how did he look out there?? Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters Kelce appeared to be in great shape ... joking that it probably had to do with all the dancing he did at his wedding reception.
The footage doesn't lie, either -- Kelce and his best pal, Patrick Mahomes, picked up right where they left off before the quarterback went down with his season-ending injury in December.
Mahomes connects with Kelce again 👀 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/sj2wtaVLvC @TaylorBurr10
It seems like this could be Kelce's last dance -- Hall of Famer Cris Carter even said so last week ... so soak it all in, Chiefs Kingdom.