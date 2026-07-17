Donna Kelce Wears Green Wig, Parties With Friends After Taylor and Travis' Wedding

Donna Kelce's painting the town green ... hanging out with some pals in North Carolina while wearing a brightly colored wig ... and the photos look fun!!!

The Kelce matriarch says the crew hit "Bingo Loco" in Clayton, North Carolina ... and they certainly went loco with their ensembles -- stunning in brightly colored glasses and wigs during their fun-filled evening out.

Green, blue, violet ... not just the colors of the rainbow, but the colors of these ladies' wigs .... with Donna and her pals turning heads as they all flashed huge grins.

It's no Madison Square Garden -- where Donna just watched her sone Travis Kelce tie the knot with Taylor Swift and rubbed elbows with the couple's rich and famous friends ... but Donna seemed to enjoy it just as much.

Donna left NYC just a couple days after her son and his wife exchanged vows ... we saw footage of her heading for her flight outta town, two days after the bash.

Taylor and Travis have been enjoying themselves after their wedding, too ... recently attending his former teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster's wedding in Southern California right before Travis headed back to Florida to prepare for football season.