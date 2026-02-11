Donna Kelce Says She Doesn't Have to Sign NDA for Travis & Taylor Swift Wedding

They Know I Can Keep a Secret!!!

Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce, would do anything for her son ... except sign an NDA ... at least according to a chat we had with the famous matriarch at LAX today.

When our cameraperson asked Donna if Travis and his fiancée, Taylor Swift, had her sign a non-disclosure agreement, Donna scoffed at the idea.

She said, "They know I can keep a secret," with a wry grin.

As you know ... Travis and Taylor are expected to say "I do" at Ocean House in Westerly, Rhode Island, in June ... and Donna is hyped for her mother-son dance.